Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.40 ($2.19).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

