Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.69) on Thursday. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.25. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47.

QLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

