Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 940,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.