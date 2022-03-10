RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 425095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in RadNet by 171.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

