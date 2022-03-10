Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Stock Price Up 24.8%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 24.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($35.87) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

