Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

