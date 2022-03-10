Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RNGR stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.79. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
