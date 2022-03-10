Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.37. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 120,886 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.57) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.