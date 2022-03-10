Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

