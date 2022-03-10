Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 21,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 72,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

