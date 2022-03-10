Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $1,788.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,788.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $28.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

