Relx’s (REL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.89) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.26) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,330 ($30.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($31.45).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,144 ($28.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,259.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,261.62. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,713 ($22.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.78), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($412,993.85).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

