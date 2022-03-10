Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 53,000 Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kubient were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kubient in the first quarter worth $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient in the third quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the second quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kubient by 79.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kubient by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

