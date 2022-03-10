Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 7,237 Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tempest Therapeutics were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Tempest Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.