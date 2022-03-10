Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Celcuity worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 234,200.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 159.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 166.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of CELC stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Celcuity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.