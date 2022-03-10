Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Ark Restaurants worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.