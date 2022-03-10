Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $1.86 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

