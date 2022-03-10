Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 613.26 ($8.04). Renew shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.95), with a volume of 99,325 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNWH shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.15).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 736.09. The company has a market capitalization of £505.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

