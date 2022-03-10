ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 7,014.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 104,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

ReoStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.