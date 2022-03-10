ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 7,014.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
REOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 104,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
