Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

RGEN traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.82. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.64. Repligen has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

