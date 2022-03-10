Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NYSE CPE opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,930 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,082. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.