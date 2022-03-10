Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.60. The stock has a market cap of C$178.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

