Reviewing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 21.26% 8.14% 0.62% Banco Macro 9.51% 11.46% 2.59%

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Erste Group Bank and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71 Banco Macro 1 2 0 0 1.67

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.71%. Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Erste Group Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.45 $2.28 billion $2.46 6.66 Banco Macro $2.80 billion 0.35 $285.19 million $3.49 4.44

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Banco Macro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

