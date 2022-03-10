Reviewing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Skyworks Solutions 27.18% 30.57% 20.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.33%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $192.53, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.86 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -16.42 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.31 $1.50 billion $8.32 16.13

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.