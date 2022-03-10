Reviewing mCloud Technologies (MCLD) and Its Peers

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ: MCLD – Get Rating) is one of 394 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare mCloud Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -133.63% -438.82% -45.79% mCloud Technologies Competitors -120.78% -57.20% -5.77%

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for mCloud Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 mCloud Technologies Competitors 2655 13171 24293 666 2.56

mCloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 51.47%. Given mCloud Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe mCloud Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.10 million -$27.52 million -2.17 mCloud Technologies Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 8.17

mCloud Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

mCloud Technologies peers beat mCloud Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

