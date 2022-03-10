Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

