Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.