RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

