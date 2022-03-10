Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,817 ($76.22) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,506.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,082.03. The firm has a market cap of £94.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

