Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,323.06.

RIO traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 648,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

