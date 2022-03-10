Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 73,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

