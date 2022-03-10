Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 19,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $10.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.07. 13,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

