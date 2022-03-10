Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 119,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

