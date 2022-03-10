Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,325 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 482,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

