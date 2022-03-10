Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

COKE traded down $12.02 on Thursday, reaching $463.40. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

