RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.