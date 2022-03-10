Robert L. Mccormick Sells 10,260 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 87.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 113,316 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

