Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

