Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $601.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.