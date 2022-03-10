Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

