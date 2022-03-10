Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rockley Photonics traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 5,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $601.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.