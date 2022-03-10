Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Acquires $50,750.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 623,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

