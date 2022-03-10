Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.60. 2,208,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

