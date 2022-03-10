Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of ROVR opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
