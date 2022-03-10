Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

