Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 282.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

