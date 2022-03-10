Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,125 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 309,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period.

CMBS opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

