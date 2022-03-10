Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

