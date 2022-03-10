Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,325 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 414,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 285,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.