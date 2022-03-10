Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,819 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,562.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 122,283 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

